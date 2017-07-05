BRIEF-Starwood Capital Group announces sale of four beachfront hotels in Spain
* Starwood Capital Group announces sale of four beachfront hotels in Spain
July 5 Pele Mountain Resources Inc
* Pele mountain provides business update
* Provided business update on co's capital restructuring, its decision to proceed with non-binding LOI announced on June 1
* Engaged with significant creditors regarding capital restructuring, potential 'equity for debt' conversion; got supportive responses
* Expects to enter definitive agreement with Enirgi Group, provide further disclosure on or about July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - on June 28, 2017, Monro Service Corporation signed a three year supply agreement with Valvoline LLC- sec filing