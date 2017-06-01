FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pele Mountain reports LOI with Enirgi Group
June 1, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pele Mountain reports LOI with Enirgi Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Pele Mountain Resources Inc:

* Pele Mountain announces an loi with Enirgi Group, management changes and the sale of Eco Ridge

* Pele Mountain Resources Inc - ‍Rob Scargill has been appointed as Pele's interim president and CEO​

* Pele Mountain- ‍terms of LOI include that Enirgi will be issued 85-percent ownership of pele on a fully-diluted basis​

* Pele Mountain - ‍Pele's board has concluded that due to continuing weak uranium and rare earth prices, Eco Ridge remains uneconomic​

* Pele Mountain - intention to proceed with consolidation of common shares on basis of 10 for 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

