BRIEF-Pele Mountain reports LOI with Enirgi Group

June 1 (Reuters) - Pele Mountain Resources Inc:
* Pele Mountain announces an loi with Enirgi Group, management changes and the sale of Eco Ridge
* Pele Mountain Resources Inc - Rob Scargill has been appointed as Pele's interim president and CEO
* Pele Mountain- terms of LOI include that Enirgi will be issued 85-percent ownership of pele on a fully-diluted basis
* Pele Mountain - Pele's board has concluded that due to continuing weak uranium and rare earth prices, Eco Ridge remains uneconomic
* Pele Mountain - intention to proceed with consolidation of common shares on basis of 10 for 1