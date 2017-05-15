FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp and Petrochemical Industries Co of Kuwait establish JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina pipeline corporation and petrochemical industries co. Of kuwait establish joint venture and proceed with front end engineering design for proposed 1.2 billion pound per year integrated polypropylene facility

* Pembina pipeline corp - proposed pdh/pp facility is expected to consume 22,000 barrels per day of alberta-produced propane

* Pembina pipeline corp - preliminary capital cost estimate of project is $3.8 - $4.2 billion (gross)

* Pembina pipeline - project anticipated to produce over 1.2 billion pounds/year of polypropylene, to be transported to north american and global markets

* Pembina pipeline-co, pic executed 50/50 jv agreements including terms in support of project & formed a new entity, canada kuwait petrochemical corp

* Pembina pipeline - jv expects to construct pdh/pp facility in close proximity to rfs in sturgeon county, part of alberta's industrial heartland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

