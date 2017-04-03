FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp announces dividend increase, $325 mln pipeline expansion and provides updated 2018 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces dividend increase, $325 million pipeline expansion and provides updated 2018 outlook

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Board of directors approved a 6.25 percent increase in its monthly common share dividend rate

* Expects 2018 adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Is revising its estimated capital cost savings and scope optimizations to approximately $275 million

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Expects to deliver on its projection of nearly doubling 2015 adjusted EBITDA by 2018

* Pembina Pipeline - Announced $325 million expansion of pipeline infrastructure between Lator, Alberta and Namao, Alberta, related to phase III expansion project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

