FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline provides natural gas liquids value chain commercial update
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline provides natural gas liquids value chain commercial update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides natural gas liquids value chain commercial update

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says it has signed a non-binding letter of intent With Prince Rupert Legacy Inc

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says under LoI, Pembina has commenced site assessment and engagement with key stakeholders including aboriginal communities

* Pembina Pipeline - initial assessments of site indicate it ideal for development of export terminal with capacity of about 20,000 barrels per day of lpg

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says Pembina expects a project timeline of two years from final investment decision

* Sees project capital cost ranging between $125 million and $175 million

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says is advancing engineering for its 100 million cubic feet per day duvernay ii facility, a replica of its duvernay i facility

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says Duvernay I facility, along with associated field hub, is expected to come into service on time and on budget in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.