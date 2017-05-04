FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline qtrly EPS $0.49
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline qtrly EPS $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina pipeline corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* Pembina pipeline corp says qtrly total volume 2,010 mboe/d versus 1,804 mboe/d

* Pembina pipeline corp qtrly earnings per share $0.49

* Pembina pipeline corp qtrly revenue $1,485 million versus $1,017 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view c$1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pembina pipeline corp - "by next year in 2018", expect adjusted ebitda to reach approximately $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion

* Pembina pipeline - "by next year in 2018" expect adjusted ebitda to increases to $2.55 to $2.75 billion, should transaction with veresen successfully close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.