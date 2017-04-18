FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pembury reports 10 month HLPS of 4.48 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Pembury Lifestyle Group Limited :

* Reviewed provisional consolidated results for the 10 month period ended Dec. 31 2016

* Revenue has grown 148 pct for 10 months ended Dec 31 compared to first year of operations ended Feb. 29 2016

* Forecast indicates schools will have positive cash flows in next 2 years based on current occupancy levels, expected growth in pupil numbers in 2018

* Diluted headline loss per share 4.48 cents for 10 month period ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

