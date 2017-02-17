BRIEF-JW Shinyak to pay annual dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 17 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 51 percent stake in electronic technology firm for 299 million yuan ($43.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kwB0Um
($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Declined to conduct proceedings on an application dated 14 feb from james wheeldon in relation to affairs of innate immunotherapeutics
* Says it sighed a 762.8 million won contract with a Shanghai-based company to sell GD-11 ampul and mask pack in China