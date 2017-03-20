BRIEF-Pengrowth agrees to sell north central Alberta properties for $180 mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth reaches agreement to sell north central Alberta properties for $180 million

* Pengrowth Energy -divested assets generated average daily production of approximately 4,920 barrels of oil equivalent per day during q4 of 2016

* Pengrowth Energy - expects to use a portion of sale proceeds to pre-pay remaining outstanding us $100 million of 6.35 pct senior term notes

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - sees revised 2017 production to be between 47,000 and 49,000 boe per day

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - full year 2017 average production guidance is expected to be impacted by approximately 3,100 boe per day due to deal

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees 2017 total capital expenditures $125 million

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - sees fy 2017 funds flow from operations $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: