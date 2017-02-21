BRIEF-Pengrowth announces plan to reduce outstanding debt by $530 mlm

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth announces plan to reduce outstanding debt by $530mm through retirement of $127 mln of convertible debentures and the prepayment of us $300 mln of the 6.35 pct senior notes due July 26, 2017

* Pengrowth Energy - following payments, company expects pro-forma debt to be reduced to about $1.1 billion and comprised entirely of senior term notes

* Pengrowth Energy - continues to seek out opportunities to further reduce its outstanding debt, including through disposition of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

