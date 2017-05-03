Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales
* Pengrowth energy corp - company delivered q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share
* Pengrowth energy corp - since start of 2017 pengrowth has closed or expects to close $707 million of asset sales
* Pengrowth energy corp - achieved q1 average daily production of 52,957 boe per day
* Pengrowth energy corp - at end of quarter, pengrowth elected to close out its 2017 oil risk management contracts at a cost of $12.7 million
* Pengrowth energy corp - "at this time has no oil risk management contracts in place"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.