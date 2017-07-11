July 11 Pengrowth Energy Corp-
* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its
olds/garrington area assets for $300 million
* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees 2017 average daily production
41,500 to 43,500 boe per day
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - olds/garrington area assets are
expected to generate 2017 average daily production of 13,875
barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees 2017 total capital
expenditures $125 million
* Pengrowth Energy - entered agreement with a private
company owned by a large canadian life insurance co for sale of
its olds/garrington area assets
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - purchaser of second Swan Hills
sales package has indicated that it is unable to complete its
financing for acquisition
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - has given notice of termination
of sale agreement announced on march 20
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - Pengrowth will recommence its
efforts to sell Swan Hills assets
