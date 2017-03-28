BRIEF-Penn National Gaming enters agreement to acquire operations of Bally’s Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica

March 28 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x

* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal for $44.0 million cash

* Following completion of proposed transaction, penn national will operate both Tunica Properties

* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal will be immediately accretive to our operating results upon closing

* Penn National Gaming - after compeltion, co will lease underlying real property associated with the 2 businesses from gaming and leisure properties