5 months ago
BRIEF-Penn National Gaming enters agreement to acquire operations of Bally’s Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming enters agreement to acquire operations of Bally’s Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x

* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal for $44.0 million cash

* Following completion of proposed transaction, penn national will operate both Tunica Properties

* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal will be immediately accretive to our operating results upon closing

* Penn National Gaming - after compeltion, co will lease underlying real property associated with the 2 businesses from gaming and leisure properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

