FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Penn Virginia Corp reports qtrly total revenues $35.4 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Penn Virginia Corp reports qtrly total revenues $35.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp

* Penn Virginia Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q1 earnings per share $1.88

* Penn Virginia Corp - Average daily production in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 9,300 to 9,700 boepd

* Company continues to expect total 2017 production volumes at 3.7 to 4.0 mmboe

* Expected range of capital expenditures for 2017 remains unchanged between $120 million and $140 million

* Penn Virginia Corp - Is planning to drill and complete eight wells together on two adjacent pads in second and third quarters

* Production reached 9,495 barrels of oil equivalent per day in quarter

* Penn Virginia Corp - Qtrly total revenues $35.4 million versus $30.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.