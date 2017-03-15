FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Penn Virginia sees full year 2017 production of 10,000-11,000 BOEPD
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Penn Virginia sees full year 2017 production of 10,000-11,000 BOEPD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp

* Penn virginia corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and provides operational update with 2017 and preliminary 2018 guidance

* Penn virginia corp says 2017 capital plan of $120 to $140 million

* Penn virginia corp - q4 2016 production was 857 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboe)

* Penn virginia corp - total product revenues were $32.3 million for q4 of 2016

* Editas medicine inc says production in q1 of 2017 is expected to be 8,800 to 9,200 boepd

* Penn virginia corp says average daily production in q4 of 2017, or exit rate, is anticipated to be between 11,200 to 12,100 boepd

* Penn virginia corp says company anticipates total 2017 production volumes at 3.7 to 4.0 mmboe

* Penn virginia corp sees 2018 capial plan $125 million - $145 million

* Sees full year 2017 production of 10,000 - 11,000 boepd

* Sees sees full year 2018 production of 12,600 - 13,700 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.