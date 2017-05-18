BRIEF-Penn West says transitioned to a reserve-based syndicated revolving credit facility

May 18 (Reuters) - Penn West Petroleum Ltd:

* Penn West closes new reserve-based credit facility

* Transitioned to a reserve-based syndicated revolving credit facility with a group of nine lenders

* Initial revolving period of credit facility ends on May 17, 2018

* Underlying borrowing base is $550 million, less amount of outstanding pari passu senior notes

* Credit facility has additional 1 year term out period, is subject to semi-annual borrowing base redetermination in May, Nov of each year