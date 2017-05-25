BRIEF-PennantPark Investment says redeem its 6.25% senior notes due Feb 1, 2025

May 25 (Reuters) - Pennantpark Investment Corp

* Pennantpark investment corporation to reduce interest expense with extension of credit facility and redemption of 6.25% senior notes due 2025

* Pennantpark investment - amended multi-currency, senior secured revolving credit facility to extend term of revolving period to may 25, 2021

* To extend term of revolving period of credit facility to may 25, 2021 and final maturity date to may 25, 2022

* Will redeem its 6.25% senior notes due february 1, 2025 with principal amount outstanding of $71.2 million

* Pennantpark investment corp- has amended its multi-currency, senior secured revolving credit facility to adjust size of credit facility to $445 million

* Pennantpark investment-amended revolving credit facility to increase size of accordion provision to permit increases to credit facility up to $750 million