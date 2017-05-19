Sovereign investors tweak portfolios for environmental risk
LONDON, June 19 Some sovereign investors are reducing their exposure to fossil fuels or seeking clean alternatives to protect their portfolios from rising environmental risk.
May 19 PennTex Midstream Partners Lp:
* PennTex's board of directors to review unsolicited tender offer from Energy Transfer Partners
* PennTex Midstream-confirmed affiliate & owner of GP commenced tender offer to buy units representing LP interests in partnership for $20.00/unit in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STORY-On sovereign investors and climate change: LONDON, June 19 The Asset Owners Disclosure Project (AODP) is an independent not-for-profit organisation which aims to alert asset owners to the risks posed by climate change. Its AODP Global Climate 500 index, published at the end of April, rates the world's biggest asset owners - pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and endowments - on their success at managing climate risk within their