May 5 PennyMac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac Financial Services - on may 3, through its units entered into amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of Dec. 4, 2015 - SEC filing

* Pennymac Financial Services-under terms of amendment, maximum aggregate purchase price provided was temporarily increased from $300 million to $500 million

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - under terms of agreement, period of increase runs from May 15, 2017 to and including September 30, 2017