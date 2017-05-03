May 3 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - roll-up facility is committed to April 27, 2018

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - roll-up facility together with re-warehouse facility provides for a maximum combined purchase price of $1.5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2pZQpyE) Further company coverage: