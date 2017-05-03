BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - roll-up facility is committed to April 27, 2018
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - roll-up facility together with re-warehouse facility provides for a maximum combined purchase price of $1.5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2pZQpyE) Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.