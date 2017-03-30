FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust through unit, Pennymac Holdings entered second amended, restated loan, security agreement on march 24, 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust through unit, Pennymac Holdings entered second amended, restated loan, security agreement on march 24, 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust :

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust-on march 24, 2017 co through unit, pennymac holdings entered second amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - Citi loan agreement is committed to march 2, 2018 - sec filing

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - citi loan agreement amendment and restatement were to increase aggregate loan amount from $125 million to $400 million

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - on march 24, 2017, co, as guarantor, and pmc, pmh, as borrowers, entered loan and security agreement with barclays

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - pursuant to barclays loan agreement, pmc and pmh finance certain mortgage servicing rights in amount $220 million

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - barclays loan agreement is committed to december 1, 2017

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - pursuant to citi loan agreement, pmc and pmh finance certain mortgage servicing rights in loan amount of $400 million Source text (bit.ly/2omEpDv) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.