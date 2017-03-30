BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust through unit, Pennymac Holdings entered second amended, restated loan, security agreement on march 24, 2017

March 30 (Reuters) - Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust :

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust-on march 24, 2017 co through unit, pennymac holdings entered second amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - Citi loan agreement is committed to march 2, 2018 - sec filing

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - citi loan agreement amendment and restatement were to increase aggregate loan amount from $125 million to $400 million

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - on march 24, 2017, co, as guarantor, and pmc, pmh, as borrowers, entered loan and security agreement with barclays

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - pursuant to barclays loan agreement, pmc and pmh finance certain mortgage servicing rights in amount $220 million

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - barclays loan agreement is committed to december 1, 2017

* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - pursuant to citi loan agreement, pmc and pmh finance certain mortgage servicing rights in loan amount of $400 million