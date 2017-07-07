July 7 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust :

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on june 30, co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of november 20, 2012

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - under terms of amendment, pennymac operating partnership was added as a seller under the repurchase agreement

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - under terms, maximum aggregate purchase price provided for thereunder was increased to $600 million - sec filing

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - obligations of pmc and pop under repurchase agreement are fully guaranteed by company

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust-under terms, maximum aggregate purchase price increased, the uncommitted amount of which was increased to $350 million Source text (bit.ly/2uA9C9e)