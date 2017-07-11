BRIEF-Kindred enters cooperation with Anti Doping Danmark
* KINDRED GROUP PLC - KINDRED GROUP ENTERS COOPERATION WITH ANTI DOPING DANMARK Source text: http://bit.ly/2ucGyYo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Fortuna Entertainment Group
* says Penta Investments, through Fortbet Holdings subsidiary, raised its stake to 76.32 percent as of June 27, from previous 68.25 percent
* says investment funds managed by ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced stake to 1.44 percent as of June 26, from previous 5.72 percent
* Penta had launched voluntary buyout with raised offer price of CZK 118.04, final settlement was due June 27 Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, July 10 A lawyer representing Japanese casino tycoon Kazuo Okada in a legal battle with Wynn Resorts Ltd on Monday withdrew his representation of Okada, the latest fallout from a conflict between Okada and Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp over the use of corporate funds.