July 11 Fortuna Entertainment Group

* says Penta Investments, through Fortbet Holdings subsidiary, raised its stake to 76.32 percent as of June 27, from previous 68.25 percent

* says investment funds managed by ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced stake to 1.44 percent as of June 26, from previous 5.72 percent

* Penta had launched voluntary buyout with raised offer price of CZK 118.04, final settlement was due June 27