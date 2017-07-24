FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-People's Insurance Group Of China Co calls egm to consider election of Xie Yiqun as executive director to serve second session of board
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Business
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
Technology
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 24, 2017 / 8:43 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-People's Insurance Group Of China Co calls egm to consider election of Xie Yiqun as executive director to serve second session of board

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd

* Calls egm to consider and approve election of xie yiqun as an executive director to serve second session of board of co

* Calls egm to consider and approve election of xiao xuefeng as a non-executive director to serve second session of board of co

* Calls egm to consider and approve election of tang zhigang as an executive director to serve second session of board of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.