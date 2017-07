July 20 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd :

* Aggregate premiums income of co as derived from PICC property and casualty co from 1 Jan to 30 June were RMB179,317 million

* Aggregate premiums income of PICC health insurance for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017 was RMB16,543 million

* Aggregate premium income of co as derived from PICC life insurance co ltd from 1 Jan to 30 June was RMB83,288 million