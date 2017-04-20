BRIEF-People's United Financial Q1 net income $70.8 million

April 20 (Reuters) - People's United Financial Inc

* People's United Financial reports first quarter net income of $70.8 million, or $0.22 per common share, and announces common dividend increase

* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* People's United Financial Inc - board of directors voted to increase common stock dividend to an annual rate of $0.69 per share

* People's United Financial Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.1725 per share is payable May 15

* People's United Financial Inc - net interest income totaled $248.6 million in 1Q17 compared to $246.8 million in 4Q16. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: