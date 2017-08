March 20 (Reuters) - PEPEES SA:

* FY 2016 net profit 17.6 million zlotys ($4.42 million)versus 5.3 million zlotys year ago

* FY 2016 revenue 185.7 million zlotys versus 141.6 million zlotys year ago

* FY net profit was boosted by increased turnover and record high sales abroad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9797 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)