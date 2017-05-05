BRIEF-Kofola says proposes dividend 13.5 crowns per share
* Kofola says proposes dividend 13.5 crowns per share for a total payout of 457 million crowns ($19.15 million)
May 5 Pepsi Cola Products Phils Inc :
* Qtrly operating revenue 6.85 billion pesos versus 7 billion pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable to parent equity holder 93 million pesos versus 159.3 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UNDER NEW DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY THE CORE BUSINESS OF CO TO CONSIST OF ACQUIRING ATTRACTIVE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATES
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner