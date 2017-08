March 17 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* CFO Hugh Johnston's FY 2016 total compensation $10.3 million versus $8.56 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* Pepsico Inc says CEO Indra Nooyi 2016 total compensation was $29.8 million versus $26.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* North America's CEO Albert Carey's FY 2016 total compensation $10.1 million versus $7.7 million in FY 2015