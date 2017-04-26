FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- Delay of U.S. income tax refunds dampened Q1 consumer spending
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- Delay of U.S. income tax refunds dampened Q1 consumer spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* CEO on conf call- the delay of u.s. Income tax refunds dampened Q1 consumer spending across virtually every consumer category

* CFO- expect rate of organic growth to show sequential improvement in Q2

* CEO- "dont have a reason to be worried" about growth in u.s. In Q2

* CEO- " our challenge is to create impulse online, and we are working on tools with our partners to make our categories look like impulse categories online"

* CFO- expect commodity inflation to continue over course of the year

* CFO- our pricing is such that we should see margin appreciation over the year. But in the first half of the year, we will likely see margin compression

* CEO on sugar taxes- "oppose beverage taxes that are aggressive and unfairly target one category or industry...today's beverage taxes are more revenue generation focused rather than health focused" Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.