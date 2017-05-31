FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Genentech
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Genentech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31(Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc

* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech

* Says it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement of PDPS with US-based Genentech Inc in July of 2016

* Says it will receive an undisclosed milestone payment and is eligible to receive payments based on achievement of certain predetermined development milestones and royalties on future sales of products that arise from use of the PDPS technology

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qLsjIT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

