4 months ago
BRIEF-PeptiDream enters into collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PeptiDream enters into collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc

* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7

* Says it will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology to identify macrocyclic/constrained peptides against multiple metabolic and cardiovascular targets of interest selected by Janssen, and to optimize hit peptides into therapeutic peptides or small molecule products

* Says Janssen also holds an exercisable option to peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) use and applications

* Says Janssen will have the right to develop and commercialize all compounds resulting from the collaboration

* Says it will receive undisclosed upfront payment and research funding and is eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, and commercialization milestone payments potentially totaling up to $1.15 billion

* In addition, it is eligible to receive royalties on sales of any products that arise from the collaboration

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xI06yf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

