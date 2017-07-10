July 10 Peregrine Diamonds Ltd
* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights
offering
* Says shareholders of record on July 17, 2017 will receive
one right for each common share held
* Peregrine Diamonds- proceeds of offering to be used to
complete remainder of 2017 Chidliak Diamond Resource Expansion
Program
* Peregrine Diamonds - Eric Friedland, Newstar Securities
Investments, Exploration Capital entered into standby purchase
agreement with Peregrine
* Peregrine Diamonds - purchasers severally agreed to
collectively purchase up to 55.9 million common shares that are
not otherwise purchased under offering
