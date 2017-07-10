Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia
MOSCOW, July 10 The Kremlin said on Monday that power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia using Russian components.
July 10 Peregrine Diamonds Ltd
* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering
* Says shareholders of record on July 17, 2017 will receive one right for each common share held
* Peregrine Diamonds- proceeds of offering to be used to complete remainder of 2017 Chidliak Diamond Resource Expansion Program
* Peregrine Diamonds - Eric Friedland, Newstar Securities Investments, Exploration Capital entered into standby purchase agreement with Peregrine
* Peregrine Diamonds - purchasers severally agreed to collectively purchase up to 55.9 million common shares that are not otherwise purchased under offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC Further company coverage: