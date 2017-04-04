FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma presents data for Bavituximab's anti-tumor enhancing activity
April 4, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma presents data for Bavituximab's anti-tumor enhancing activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals highlights clinical data presentation at aacr 2017 annual meeting supporting potential of Bavituximab to enhance anti-tumor activity of immunotherapy

* Peregrine Pharma- data showed for patients in study's Bavituximab plus docetaxel treatment arm who received subsequent immunotherapy, mos was not reached

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - mos was 13.0 months for patients in study's placebo plus docetaxel arm who received subsequent immunotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

