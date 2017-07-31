1 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Peregrine provides strategic update
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - continues to evaluate strategic options for advancing research and development business
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - plans to expand board of directors to add CDMO and biologics industry expertise
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to increase size of its board of directors from four to up to seven members
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - plans to initiate a search for a president to lead its wholly-owned CDMO subsidiary, Avid Bioservices Inc