FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 minutes ago
BRIEF-Peregrine ‍says "to evaluate strategic options for advancing research and development business​"
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 19 minutes ago

BRIEF-Peregrine ‍says "to evaluate strategic options for advancing research and development business​"

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Peregrine provides strategic update

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continues to evaluate strategic options for advancing research and development business​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to expand board of directors to add CDMO and biologics industry expertise​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍intends to increase size of its board of directors from four to up to seven members​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to initiate a search for a president to lead its wholly-owned CDMO subsidiary, Avid Bioservices Inc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.