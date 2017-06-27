BRIEF-PHEMI says has raised a $10 million venture financing
* PHEMI - has raised a $10 million venture financing
June 27 Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited -
* Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme-s$100 Million 3.85% Notes Due 2020
* PTPL has launched and priced s$100 million in principal amount of 3.85% notes due 2020
* FY profit and total comprehensive income for year attributable to owners of co HK$34.1 million versus HK$1.6 million