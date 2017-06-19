June 19 Performant Financial Corp
* Performant financial corporation announces termination of
student loan recovery contract
* Performant financial corp - company's contract with glhe
will terminate thirty days after company's receipt of
termination notice
* Performant financial corp - does not expect that
termination of glhe contract will have an adverse effect on its
near-term revenues or net income
* Performant financial - expects revenues from termination
of glhe contract will begin to decrease in h2 2018 and be wound
down almost entirely in 2019
* Performant financial corp - company will engage in
discussions to further amend or restructure its credit agreement
* Performant financial corp - company is currently seeking
to refinance its credit agreement through new debt or equity
financing
* Performant financial corp - also initiated an exploration
of other strategic alternatives if new debt or equity financing
cannot be obtained
* Performant - co's principal customers, great lakes higher
education guaranty corporation notified co it is terminating
student loan recovery contract
* Performant - co has been told that it will have
opportunity to continue to provide some student loan recovery
services to glhe on a subcontracting basis
