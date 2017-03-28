FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Performant Financial unit, borrower entered into amendment to credit agreement
March 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Performant Financial unit, borrower entered into amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp:

* Performant Financial Corp - on March 22, 2017, co's unit and is borrower entered into amendment No. 7 to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Performant Financial - in connection with amendment No. 4 to credit agreement dated as of Feb. 19, 2016, co deposited $7.5 million into deposit account

* Performant Financial - date on which the funds will be remitted to agent for application to term loans under credit agreement extended to May 15, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mLHL5S) Further company coverage:

