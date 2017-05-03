UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
May 3 Perfumania Holdings Inc:
* Says Michael Nofi has been appointed as co's chief financial officer, effective May 2 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qGr9tw) Further company coverage:
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
VIENNA, May 14 The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.