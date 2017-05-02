May 2 Perfumania Holdings Inc

* Perfumania reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter net sales of $142 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue $142 million

* Says accelerating closure of underperforming stores

* Says "We have recently undertaken an exhaustive review of our human and infrastructure resources"

* Says review, while on-going, has already resulted in reduction of store footprint to 287 stores as of fiscal 2016 year end

* Will be making changes that are expected to yield cost savings and better align operational structure

* Says since fiscal 2016, closed an additional 43 locations, amounting to a reduction of over 20% of retail store footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)