Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Perfumania Holdings Inc
* Perfumania reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter net sales of $142 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $142 million
* Says accelerating closure of underperforming stores
* Says "We have recently undertaken an exhaustive review of our human and infrastructure resources"
* Says review, while on-going, has already resulted in reduction of store footprint to 287 stores as of fiscal 2016 year end
* Will be making changes that are expected to yield cost savings and better align operational structure
* Says since fiscal 2016, closed an additional 43 locations, amounting to a reduction of over 20% of retail store footprint
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.