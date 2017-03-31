BRIEF-Perisson provides operational update on Colombian assets

March 31 (Reuters) - Perisson Petroleum Corp

* Perisson provides operational update on Colombian assets

* Perisson Petroleum - anh regulator in process of reviewing existing regulations to encourage foreign cos to continue to invest in Colombia S.A.

* Perisson Petroleum Corp - co has agreed to extension request from Agencia Nacional De Hidrocarburos for continuation of VMM-17 exploration license to September 17, 2017

* Co has issued and delivered an extension to ANH for associated letter of credit with an expiry of September 17, 2017