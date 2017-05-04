BRIEF-Perkinelmer says qtrly GAAP revenue of $514 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Perkinelmer Inc

* Perkinelmer Inc says raises full year revenue and earnings per share guidance

* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $514 million, an increase of 3%

* Qtrly organic revenue increased 4%

* Perkinelmer inc says Q1 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.33, as compared to $0.38 in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $0.55

* Perkinelmer Inc says for 2017, now forecasts gaap earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $2.16 to $2.26 and on a non-gaap basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $506.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S