3 months ago
BRIEF-Perkinelmer says qtrly GAAP revenue of $514 million
May 4, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Perkinelmer says qtrly GAAP revenue of $514 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Perkinelmer Inc

* Perkinelmer Inc says raises full year revenue and earnings per share guidance

* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $514 million, an increase of 3%

* Qtrly organic revenue increased 4%

* Perkinelmer inc says Q1 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.33, as compared to $0.38 in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $0.55

* Perkinelmer Inc says for 2017, now forecasts gaap earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $2.16 to $2.26 and on a non-gaap basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $506.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

