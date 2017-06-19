June 19 PerkinElmer Inc:

* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion

* Agreement provides that perkinElmer will acquire up to a 100% stake in Euroimmun

* Total purchase price of transaction based on all outstanding shares being acquired will be approximately $1.3 billion in cash

* PerkinElmer Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to perkinelmer's 2018 non-gaap earnings per share results by approximately $0.28 to $0.30

* Says PerkinElmer is reaffirming its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance