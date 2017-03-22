BRIEF-Perma-Fix Q4 earnings per share $0.02

March 22 (Reuters) - Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc :

* Perma-Fix reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $13.4 million versus $15.1 million

* On track to complete closure of M&EC facility by January 2018

* After closure of M&EC facility, fixed facility expenses will be reduced by $4-$5 million annually

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services-in process of replacing closure policy on co's northwest facility, will free up about $3.5 million of restricted finite sinking funds

* Continue to work towards finalizing an agreement with a private investor to fund medical subsidiary

* Expect Q1 of 2017 to be significantly improved compared to Q1 of last year