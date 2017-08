April 14 (Reuters) - Perma-pipe International Holdings Inc :

* Perma-Pipe International Holdings announces fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 sales fell 9 percent to $27.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.27

* Backlog at January 31, 2017 stood at $44.6 million, which represented 93% of value at January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: