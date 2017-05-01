FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Permian Resources announces restructuring transaction
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Permian Resources announces restructuring transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Permian Resources Llc:

* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction

* Permian Resources Llc - announced that it has entered into a series of definitive agreements with funds

* Permian Resources Llc - agreement provides for purchase of $744 million at closing of newly-issued common equity interests of Pres New Equity Llc

* Permian Resources Llc - in connection with deal, funds have agreed to exchange approximately $325 million of principal amount of co's indebtedness

* Permian Resources Llc - following transactions, company will be re-named Sable Permian Resources Llc

* Permian Resources Llc - equity financing provides company with $744 million of cash proceeds at closing to execute a multi-year development plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

