BRIEF-Permira Funds to acquire lSNE

March 27 (Reuters) - Clairvest Group Inc:

* Permira Funds to acquire lSNE, a leading CDMO for the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, in partnership with management

* Permira - lSNE founder, CEO Matt Halvorsen will maintain a significant equity stake in company and will continue to lead company in his current role

* Permira - Claes Glassell, former CEO of CMC Biologics will join as chairman of board of lSNE

* Permira - company backed by Permira Funds has signed a definitive agreement to acquire lyophilization services of New England, Inc