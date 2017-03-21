FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics and GSK entered into amendment to interim settlement agreement dated July 27, 2015
March 21, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics and GSK entered into amendment to interim settlement agreement dated July 27, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc- On March 17, 2017, co, unit, GSK entered into amendment to interim settlement agreement dated July 27, 2015

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings - Pursuant to amendment, Pernix and GSK have agreed that current outstanding balance of award is $21.45 million - SEC Filing

* Pernix Therapeutics- Amendment establishes payment schedule for satisfaction of award granted to GSK in arbitration of matters previously disputed by parties Source text: [bit.ly/2nHgEJb] Further company coverage:

