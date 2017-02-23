FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics receives favorable opinion in litigation with Actavis Laboratories
February 23, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics receives favorable opinion in litigation with Actavis Laboratories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc:

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings - received favorable opinion in litigation with actavis laboratories regarding proposed generic version of zohydro er

* Pernix Therapeutics-judge entered order enjoining actavis from engaging in commercial manufacture, use, offer to sell, or sale in u.s. For zohydro er

* Pernix Therapeutics-judge also entered order enjoining actavis from importation into united states of actavis' anda product before expiration of 2 patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

